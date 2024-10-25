Police seize cigarettes worth RM330,000 at Malaysia-Thailand border

KOTA BHARU: Police have foiled an attempt to smuggle in 300,000 sticks of white cigarettes worth RM330,000 near Pos Rela, Pasir Mas.

General Operations Force Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the cigarettes were seized at 1 am yesterday during their Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan patrol.

The TEX brand cigarettes were kept in brown boxes hidden in a bushy area at an illegal base, he said in a statement today.

He said the cigarettes were believed to be for sale in villages and plantations with many foreign workers.

In a separate case, police arrested four individuals including a woman suspected of being involved in human trafficking after they tried to bypass a roadblock at Banggol Kong, Pasir Mas, at 5.30 pm yesterday.

He said two suspects are locals, while the other two are Chinese nationals who failed to provide valid identification documents and are suspected of entering Malaysia through illegal routes.

Nik Ros Azhan said the suspects were travelling in a Mazda CX5 car and behaving suspiciously.

“Police also seized the car valued at RM150,000 and five mobile phones worth RM14,000,” he added.

