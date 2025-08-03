Police seize fireworks, contraband cigarettes worth over RM45m

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have uncovered illegal storage and distribution of fireworks, firecrackers and contraband cigarettes in two separate raids in Selangor, with total seizures exceeding RM45 million.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim said the first raid, conducted under Op Taring Charlie in Kapar, Klang yesterday, led to the discovery of fireworks worth RM32.2 million.

“A total of 25,480 boxes of assorted fireworks, a 40-foot container and a three-tonne lorry were confiscated,” he said in a statement last night.

He said a 33-year-old man, believed to be managing the premises, was arrested and the case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957.

In a second raid under Op Taring Alpha in Bukit Sentosa, Rawang today, police seized contraband cigarettes worth over RM12.8 million and arrested a 46-year-old man who acted as the premises’ caretaker and goods transporter.

Azmi said 27,100 cartons of white cigarettes, 4,560 cartons of kretek cigarettes and a van were seized.

The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

Meanwhile, he said that since Jan 1, the Wildlife Crime Bureau has carried out 69 raids nationwide and arrested 107 individuals for offences such as smuggling contraband, misappropriating controlled and subsidised items, selling imitation firearms, wildlife smuggling and illegal e-waste operations, with total seizures estimated at RM370 million.