Police seize RM6.5 million syabu in Pasir Mas, cripple drug syndicate

KOTA BHARU: Police have successfully dismantled a drug trafficking syndicate following the seizure of 204 kilogrammes of syabu valued at RM6.5 million during a raid on a premises in Pasir Mas.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed the operation took place between 7 pm and 10 pm on August 25.

A man in his twenties was apprehended in nearby bushes during the coordinated police action.

Hussein revealed that officers discovered five sacks containing 125 plastic packets labelled ‘Jin Xuan Tea’ along with two additional sacks filled with packets marked ‘Number One’.

“Preliminary investigations found that the man acts as the syndicate’s transporter, delivering the drug supply from Kampung Terusan by boat before it is unloaded and hidden in the nearby undergrowth for other syndicate members to pick up for distribution,“ he stated.

“The syndicate’s modus operandi is using illegal bases and making Pasir Mas the transit point before the supply is distributed in the Klang Valley,“ Hussein explained during a media conference at the Kelantan Police Headquarters.

The suspect, who operates a sundry shop, tested positive for methamphetamine and has previous criminal and drug-related records.

Authorities have remanded the individual for fourteen days until September 8 under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Police confiscated two vehicles comprising a Proton Persona and a Ford Econovan alongside RM15,700 in cash and RM708 from bank accounts.

Hussein confirmed the sundry shop has been seized under suspicion of serving as a front for drug operations.

Investigators are actively pursuing several other syndicate members believed to be involved in the trafficking network.

Hussein emphasised that police conducted intelligence gathering for one month prior to the operation.

“Kelantan continues to be used as the main transit for drug smuggling syndicates through the country’s borders,“ he noted.

“The NCID remains committed to combating drugs,“ Hussein affirmed, urging public cooperation through the NCID hotline at 012-2087222. – Bernama