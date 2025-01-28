Police step up monitoring accident-prone areas in Lipis

KUANTAN: Police will enhance monitoring of accident-prone areas, or ‘black spots,‘ in the Lipis district as part of the Op Selamat 23, in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations, which begin today and run until Feb 2.

Lipis police chief Supt Ismail Man urged the public to prioritise both personal and family safety while on the road and to comply with the traffic rules and regulations in place.

The five accident-prone areas are KM 17 Jalan Lipis - Benta (JPJ Benta); KM 25 Jalan Lipis - Benta (Benta roundabout); KM 5 Jalan Lipis-Merapoh (Dewan Laman Qaseh, Kampung Tempoyang); KM 7 Jalan Lipis - Merapoh (opposite IPG Lipis) and KM 18 Lipis - Merapoh (Kampung Selendang).

Apart from that, three areas prone to congestion are KM 5 Jalan Lipis - Benta (Taman Emas), KM 26 Jalan Lipis-Merapoh (Kampung Seberang Jelai) and KM 55 Lingkaran Tengah Utama (Merapoh-Gua Musang border).

“To ensure smooth traffic flow at these key locations, monitoring is in place as part of our efforts to reduce and minimise road accidents,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail also said that a total of 23 officers including three senior officers have been assigned to assist in Ops Selamat 23.