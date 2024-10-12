Police still investigating Roger Ng - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are still investigating former Goldman Sachs officer Roger Ng Chong Hwa regarding the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, and are studying several related documents.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the man was still in their custody to facilitate investigations after being arrested over the 1MDB scandal on Oct 9 last year

“The investigation is ongoing, there is still information we need as we need to study a lot of documentation... not just one or two papers,” he said during the media conference after the launch of the PDRM coffee table book in conjunction with a public reading promotion programme at a hotel here today.

Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said in a media conference yesterday that they would file a motion on Monday to interview Ng as part of efforts to defend the former prime minister in an ongoing legal case.

In other developments, Razarudin said the police have yet to receive any report against Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad regarding the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on the sovereignty of Batu Puteh, Batuan Tengah and Tubir Selatan that was tabled at the Dewan Rakyat that recommended criminal proceedings could be started against him.

“As of now, we haven’t received any report against him,” he said.

The 217-page RCI report stated that criminal proceedings could be initiated for offences under Section 415(b) of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 417 and 418 of the same Code, and recommended that a police report be lodged by the commission secretary to commence investigations.