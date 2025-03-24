GEORGE TOWN: Police have submitted three investigation papers to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s (DPP) office, regarding a medical doctor detained on suspicion of indecent behaviour at a hospital, here.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said that police are now awaiting further instructions from the DPP on the case involving the 43-year-old male doctor.

“The case is being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955,” he said at a press conference, today.

Previously, the media reported that police arrested the doctor at a hospital, here, at around 9.30 pm on Feb 26, following information received from the hospital. He was remanded but later released on police bail on March 2.

However, the suspect was re-arrested on March 6, after allegedly committing a similar offence against another female patient, at a private clinic in Pulau Tikus in 2023. Subsequently, on March 10, a foreign woman lodged a police report, claiming the suspect had tricked her into undressing while performing a heart check-up at the same hospital on Feb 20.

In other developments, Hamzah said police issued 478 permits for the sale of firecrackers and fireworks in Penang, from Jan 1 to March 21, including for Aidilfitri celebrations.

He said police received a total of 486 applications, but eight were rejected due to the applicants’ past records, and lack of business permit approval from the Penang City Council (MBPP) and the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP).

“The approved firecrackers and fireworks are limited to types deemed safe for sale and use, including by children. This serves as a preventative measure to avoid any untoward incidents,” he said.