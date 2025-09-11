Police suspect more Malaysians involved in firearms smuggling to Thailand

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police believes more Malaysian suspects are involved in smuggling firearms into Thailand following a recent arrest by Thai authorities in Sadao.

Deputy Director of Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department Datuk Mohamad Suzrin Mohamad Rodhi stated that Thai authorities arrested one man with an M4 firearm while other connected individuals remain at large.

He confirmed that intelligence indicates several other individuals were involved but have not yet been detained.

“They are believed to have returned to Malaysia, but I cannot comment further as this matter is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department and Special Branch of Bukit Aman,“ he said during a press conference after the KDNKA Obstacle Crossing Test at the General Operations Force Central Brigade Headquarters in Cheras.

He added that meetings with Thai Police focused on cross-border crime threats and intelligence exchange between both parties.

“This cooperation is always ongoing, and we constantly exchange information,“ he stated.

Mohamad Suzrin emphasised that PDRM will continue working to improve border security along land routes and at Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security complexes.

Local media previously reported police were investigating connections between domestic drug syndicates and the arrested Malaysian man.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department Director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed investigations continue into whether weapons were smuggled for drug syndicate use.

Thai authorities arrested the 46-year-old man at a Sadao roadblock on August 29 at 5:35 pm.

Initial investigations revealed the suspect confessed to being hired to smuggle firearms into Malaysia.

A search of his Malaysian-registered vehicle uncovered two M4 rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Authorities found 300 rounds of 5.56mm caliber ammunition alongside seven 5.56mm magazines during the search.

The vehicle also contained 100 rounds of .45mm caliber ammunition and 50 rounds of 9mm caliber ammunition. – Bernama