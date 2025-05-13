LENGGONG: The Home Ministry, through the police, will carry out a detailed investigation into the fatal crash involving a Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) truck and a lorry carrying stones along Jalan Chikus–Sungai Lampam in Teluk Intan today.

Extending his condolences to the victims’ families, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said appropriate measures would be taken, including matters related to the welfare of the next of kin.

“I hope the families of those who perished remain strong and patient in facing this tragedy.

“I am confident that beyond just the investigation, the police will also take the necessary steps to assist with welfare matters and so on,” he said at a press conference after the official opening of the Temporary Police Post in Kampung Beng here today.

Earlier, Hilir Perak police chief ACP Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin said that nine FRU personnel were killed in the 8.54 am crash.

