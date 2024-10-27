Policeman pleads not guilty to stealing RX-Z engine

PETALING JAYA: A 32-year-old police corporal pleaded not guilty at the Kemaman Sessions Court on October 27 to charges of stealing a Yamaha RXZ motorcycle engine in July.

The accused, Faris Zahim Farizan, entered his plea before judge Wan Suhaila Mohd where he was charged under Section 379A(1) of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of imprisonment between one and seven years and a possible fine upon conviction.

The accused, stationed at the Chukai police station, allegedly stole the engine belonged to a woman from beside the traffic investigation office at the Kemaman district police headquarters between 12.45am and 1.15am on July 20.

Police prosecutive officer Muhammad Afif Mohd Amir led the prosecution, while lawyer Masliela Ismail represented Faris Zahim.

Masliela requested a reduced bail, citing her client’s marital status, family dependents, and limited income.

The court set bail at RM800 with one surety and scheduled the next mention for November 27 at the Kemaman Magistrate’s court.