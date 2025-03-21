Politician slams light sentencing of sex offender

PETALING JAYA: A politician has criticised the Muar Sessions Court’s decision to impose a mere RM6,000 fine on a man convicted of recording and possessing explicit videos and photographs of his 15-year-old stepdaughter.

Sabah MCA women’s wing chairperson Datuk Dr Pamela Yong expressed concern at the court’s judgment.

“How does this judgment restrain him from repeating his actions, especially when he still has access to the child?

“Worse, what is stopping him from exploiting her further? Especially as a means to recover the money that he has lost to the fine, as retribution against her?”

Yong criticised the sentence, arguing that it fails to reflect the severity of the crime, lacks deterrence and provides no real protection for the victim.

“We are outraged and concerned by this judgment. It is nothing short of a travesty of justice, if not an outright joke.”

She was referring to the case of a 56-year-old cleaner who was fined on March 19 for recording and possessing explicit videos and photographs of his stepdaughter in the shower.

The minor reported the incident to police on March 14 after discovering that her stepfather had degrading images and videos of her.

Investigations revealed that he had secretly filmed her multiple times after her bath, without her biological mother’s knowledge.

She had stumbled upon the recordings while clearing her stepfather’s email storage.

Following her report, police arrested the man and seized his phone, which contained 18 explicit videos and degrading images.

Yong emphasised that laws exist to protect the vulnerable, particularly minors, from predators but when punishments amount to nothing more than a slap on the wrist, they embolden offenders while failing victims.

“A crime of this nature demands a sentence that ensures accountability and sends a strong warning to others.”

Yong highlighted the need for stricter sentencing guidelines and stronger enforcement to safeguard minors from sexual exploitation.

“Justice must be more than just a token gesture. It must protect, punish and prevent.”

She urged authorities to review the case and consider harsher penalties, including imprisonment and mandatory registration on the sex offender registry.

“The offender’s actions constitute a severe violation of the law and a betrayal of trust. He must be held accountable in a way that reflects the gravity of his crime.”

She called for immediate measures to protect the victim, including restricting the perpetrator’s access to her and providing necessary support and counselling to help her heal from the trauma.

“This case underscores the need for reforms. We must send a clear message that such heinous acts will not be tolerated. The safety and dignity of our children are

non-negotiable.”