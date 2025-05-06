KUALA LUMPUR: Applications for student intake into Polytechnic Bachelor’s Degree programmes for the 2025/2026 academic session will remain open from today until July 4.

The Department of Polytechnic and Community College Education Department (JPPKK), in a statement today, said that applications can be submitted via the link http://ambilan.mypolycc.edu.my, and no PIN number purchase is required.

“This offer is open to Polytechnic Diploma/Advanced Diploma graduates. Final semester Polytechnic Diploma students (Session II: 2024/2025 who have completed industrial training) are also eligible to apply.

“Applications are open for graduates holding Diplomas in Engineering, Engineering Technology, or related fields from public or private higher education institutions (IPTA/IPTS), as well as those with Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM), Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM), or Apel.A T-6 Certificate. Applications can be submitted from June 11, 2025, at 5 pm until July 4, 2025, at noon,“ the statement said.

The statement also said that starting from the 2025/2026 academic session, two new programmes will be introduced, bringing the total to 12 Bachelor’s Degree programmes offered for the session.

JPPKK said these Bachelor’s degree programmes are offered at four polytechnics - Politeknik Ungku Omar, Perak; Politeknik Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah, Selangor; Politeknik Ibrahim Sultan, Johor; and Politeknik Sultan Azlan Shah, Perak.

Further information regarding programmes, application methods, and eligibility requirements can be found at http://ambilan.mypolycc.edu.my.