Pondok school headmaster charged with sexual assault on student

PASIR MAS: A headmaster of a pondok school faced seven charges in the Sessions Court today involving physical sexual assault on a male student and possession of obscene images.

Muhammad Aswadi Yah, 46, pleaded not guilty to all charges before Judge Zulkpli Abdullah.

The first six charges accuse him of physically sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student at a house in Kampung Kubang Batang, Tumpat, between 7 and 7.30 am from June to August this year.

These offences fall under Section 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, carrying a potential penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment and whipping upon conviction.

The seventh charge involves possessing obscene images on his mobile phone at approximately 4 pm on August 29 at the same location.

This charge is framed under Section 292 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum prison sentence of three years or a fine or both if convicted.

The court granted him bail of 45,000 ringgit with one surety for all charges.

He must report to a nearby police station monthly and is prohibited from intimidating witnesses in the case.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Aiysha Na’ilah Harizan handled the prosecution, while lawyer Mohd Irwan Sumadi represented Muhammad Aswadi.

The court set November 11 for case mention. – Bernama