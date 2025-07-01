Port Dickson IPD hotline number spoofed by scammers for criminal activities

PORT DICKSON: The police has issued an announcement that the number of the Port Dickson district police headquarters (IPD) hotline has spoofed by unscrupulous parties to deceive potential scam victims.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Maslan Udin said initial investigations revealed that calls purportedly from the hotline number were made to the public regarding traffic violations and other matters in an effort to scam them.

“The Port Dickson IPD would like to stress that the IPD hotline (017-6001411) is strictly for the official purpose of receiving information from the public and the police will never use the hotline number to call anyone,” he told Bernama here today.

He also reminded the public not to disclose personal or financial information to unknown parties and not to be deceived by scams or misconduct related to criminal cases, road accidents or fines through phone calls.

The public is urged to be cautious of threatening calls and to always refer to or verify any information with the police through legitimate official channels, he added.

“If you receive a suspicious call, please report it immediately to the nearest police station, or contact the CCID Scam Response Centre at 997 for further information,” he said.