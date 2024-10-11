Port Dickson Polytechnic is best TVET institution in Asia Pacific - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The Port Dickson Polytechnic in Negeri Sembilan has been recognised as the best Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institution in Asia Pacific by the Asia Pacific Accreditation and Certification Commission (APACC).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expressed great pride in the platinum recognition received being that APACC is a highly respected accreditation body in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in TVET.

“The recognition from APACC not only symbolises the quality and excellence of the education offered but also means that our (TVET) institution is now recognised at the international level,“ he said in a post on Facebook today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is the National TVET Council chairman, hopes that the achievement by the Port Dickson Polytechnic will inspire other TVET institutions in the country to continue innovating and striving for greater excellence.

“This is in line with the national TVET agenda of improving the quality of life of graduates and building a highly skilled society.

“Well done and congratulations to Port Dickson Polytechnic! I’m really proud of this. Hopefully, it will inspire us to move forward in building a more glorious future. InsyaAllah,” he said.