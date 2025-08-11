Post-mortem on Zara Qairina completed, body reburied in Sipitang

KOTA KINABALU: The post-mortem examination on 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir has been completed.

Her remains were taken from the Forensic Medicine Department at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital around 9.30 pm.

The procedure concluded at 7.30 pm, and the body was later reburied at Tanjung Ubi Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Mesapol, Sipitang.

The cemetery is located approximately 130 kilometres from Kota Kinabalu.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP Kasim Muda confirmed no disturbances occurred during the public gathering at the hospital.

“Everything was calm, and I thank everyone for their cooperation,“ he told reporters.

He urged the public to disperse peacefully and declined further comment.

The exhumation process was completed at 7.15 pm the previous day before the remains were transported to the hospital.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers had earlier stated that the exhumation was necessary for further investigation.

Police are conducting a thorough probe to examine all aspects of the case.

Zara Qairina was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital on July 17.

She was found unconscious in a drain near her religious school hostel in Papar on July 16. - Bernama