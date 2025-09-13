Power outages hit Sabah east coast after transmission line disruption

TAWAU: The 275KV Kolopis-Segaliud transmission line, involving both line 1 and line 2, is currently experiencing a major disruption according to Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd.

This disruption has resulted in widespread power outages across multiple districts on the east coast of Sabah including Sandakan, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Kunak, Semporna and Beluran.

The utility company confirmed the disruption occurred at 5.05 pm today with inspection work currently underway to identify the exact cause.

Sabah Electricity stated that they will provide regular updates while expressing deep regret for any inconvenience experienced by affected customers.

Meanwhile, the company also announced that several areas in Tawau are experiencing power outages with restoration efforts being carried out in stages while the cause is being identified. – Bernama