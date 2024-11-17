PPPM members urged to guide young people through modern challenges

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the Girl Guides Association of Malaysia (PPPM) have been urged to actively engage with young people and advise them against activities that could lead to harmful consequences.

PPPM president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said this was crucial as technological advancements bring about new challenges, including exposure to online scams, cyberbullying, inappropriate websites and online sexual harassment.

Speaking at the PPPM’s 108th-anniversary celebration and the launch of the PPPM Cookies Fundraising Sale 2024 here today, Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the Prime Minister’s wife, said the association must continue nurturing responsible, courageous and capable individuals in facing life’s challenges.

“We have raised generations instilled with discipline and strong leadership qualities, emphasising balanced character development mentally, physically and spiritually.

“PPPM also equipped members with practical skills such as first aid, basic life skills and environmental knowledge. Despite the vastly different life challenges today compared to the past, PPPM’s 108-year presence in Malaysia is a testament to its enduring relevance and adaptability,” she said.

Also present at the event were Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and PPPM Chief Commissioner Datuk Yeoh Soo Keng.

Dr Wan Azizah said that according to statistics from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), an average of 10 cases of cyberbullying are believed to have occurred daily since 2022.

During this period, MCMC received 9,483 reports of cyberbullying, with 4,878 cases involving women and 4,605 involving men.

“Due to the seriousness of cyberbullying, the Online Safety Bill 2024 will be in tabled the near future. Let us pray for the success of this noble government initiative to protect all citizens without discrimination, especially children,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr Wan Azizah congratulated PPPM for collaborating with Julie’s Manufacturing Sdn Bhd for the fundraising initiative, adding that proceeds would support training programmes and holistic development activities for girls and young women nationwide through state and district PPPM branches.