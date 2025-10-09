Prasarana hopes for continuation of unlimited travel pass, support for LRT3 in Budget 2026

KUALA LUMPUR: Prasarana Malaysia Bhd has expressed hope that the government will continue the unlimited monthly travel pass initiative and provide strong support for the Shah Alam Line (LRT3) project in the upcoming Budget 2026.

The company said the unlimited pass has proven to be an effective measure in easing the rakyat’s cost of living by offering affordable mobility options for all.

“At the same time, we believe continued government backing for LRT3, which is nearing completion, is vital in expanding the Klang Valley’s public transport network and facilitating the daily movement of millions of commuters,” it said in a written reply to Bernama.

The rail service operator added that all these aspirations stem from the same goal: to create a public transport system that is safer, more efficient, inclusive and affordable for the well-being of the people and the nation’s progress.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Institute of Transport (MiTRANS) director and Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) associate professor Dr Wan Mazlina Wan Mohamed called for greater focus on enhancing connectivity in Sabah and Sarawak through the upgrading of short take-off and landing (STOL) airports.

She noted that in 2025, the government allocated RM253 million to upgrade Tawau Airport in Sabah and Miri Airport in Sarawak as part of expansion projects to improve connectivity and support tourism growth.

“For 2026, the government should also allocate funds for STOL airports to improve access to education and healthcare for isolated populations. These airports also play a critical role in emergency response and aid delivery during crises, contributing to community resilience,” she said.

Wan Mazlina further emphasised the need for allocations to purchase new cargo rolling stock or refurbish existing ones to meet Malaysia’s growing freight demand.

“Refurbishment means upgrading or modernising older freight wagons and locomotives so they can operate safely and efficiently for a longer period, instead of relying only on new purchases. This will help the country meet its target of raising the rail freight share from about five per cent to 12 per cent by 2030.

“New or refurbished rolling stock is necessary to supplement the existing fleet and to ensure that projects such as the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) and intermodal terminals can meet capacity requirements,” she added. - Bernama