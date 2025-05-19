Pre-launch for HAWANA on June 3 - Fahmi

LANGKAWI: The pre-launch ceremony for the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2025 celebration will be held on June 3, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the theme and logo for this year’s celebration, held to honour media practitioners in the country, will also be unveiled during the ceremony.

He added that in line with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, media organisations from across Southeast Asia will be involved in this year’s HAWANA celebration.

“In conjunction with the ASEAN Chairmanship, HAWANA will not only be a national-level event but can also serve as a catalyst for stronger ties and networks between media organisations in Malaysia and those in other countries in the ASEAN region.

“This is important because in our efforts to build an ASEAN community, we cannot do without information and news from our ASEAN neighbours,” he told reporters after attending the Northern Zone Safe Internet Campaign Tour here today.

Also present were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) commission member Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Zulkifeli Mohd Zin and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin.

Fahmi hoped that this year’s HAWANA celebration will be fully leveraged by local media practitioners to strengthen ties and cooperation among media organisations in the ASEAN region.

The HAWANA 2025 celebration will be held in Kuala Lumpur in June.