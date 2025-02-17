SIBU: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has given the green light for the construction of a 400-metre-long bridge connecting the west bank of Sibu to the town centre.

Speaking at the SUPP Sibu Chinese New Year 2025 Open House today, he expressed confidence in the feasibility of the project, citing that the state government had successfully built large-scale infrastructure projects, including the Batang Lupar Bridge.

“If we can build a four-kilometre bridge across Batang Lupar, this 400-metre bridge is nothing,“ he stated.

The Premier assured that the project would be executed with full commitment to quality, comparable to the Kemena Bridge in Bintulu, known for its iconic design similar to the San Francisco Bridge.

He emphasized that the new bridge would serve as a symbol of progress and pride for the people of Sibu.

To ensure the project’s smooth implementation, he instructed Sarawak Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee and Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang Ming Tee to form a task force to oversee its realisation.

“So far, no other state has been able to build 16 bridges simultaneously. This is proof of the Sarawak government’s strong commitment to regional development,“ he added.

The proposal for the bridge was put forward by SUPP Bawang Assan Branch chairman Kevin Lau Kor Jie, who, in his welcoming speech, highlighted the need for improved transport connectivity between the west bank of Sibu and the town centre.