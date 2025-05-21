JOHOR BAHRU: Preparations for the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) National Congress, to be held from tomorrow, are going smoothly, said PKR Secretary-General Dr Fuziah Salleh.

She said the preparations included for the national congress of the party wings, Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) and Wanita Keadilan, as well as the process for the election of the party’s top positions.

“Based on my observation at the location, preparations are going smoothly and according to plan. I am checking the list of speakers and invitees to see if they have responded (to attend) or not,“ she told Bernama.

Fuziah said this includes invitations to party leaders in the MADANI Government to attend the PKR National Congress.

The opening ceremony for the AMK National Congress and Wanita Keadilan Congress will be held simultaneously at 8 pm tomorrow (May 22).

The congress proper for both wings will be held from 7 am to 6 pm the next day (May 23), followed by a policy speech by the party president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The 2025 PKR elections for the Central Leadership Council (MPP), AMK Leadership Council (MPAMK) and Wanita Keadilan Leadership Council (MPWK) levels will also take place on the same day.