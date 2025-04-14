PUTRAJAYA: The Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2 will be temporarily inaccessible to road users during the road closures tomorrow and on April 17 in conjunction with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s three-day state visit to Malaysia.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), in a travel advisory posted on its official Facebook page today, said that there will be no access to KLIA Terminal 2 departures, arrivals and parking areas during the closures.

“Terminal 2 is accessible only via KLIA Transit from Terminal 1.

“Passengers arriving at Terminal 2 must take KLIA Transit to Terminal 1 for alternative travel arrangements,” it said.

It said full road closures will also be implemented from 6 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday, April 15, and from 8.50 am to 9.50 am on Thursday, April 17, involving Lebuh KLIA, ELITE Expressway, Lingkaran Putrajaya, Lebuh Putrajaya-Dengkil, Persiaran Selatan, Lebuh Gemilang and Jalan P5.

“Travellers should plan their airport commute outside the road closure times if possible to avoid delays,” it said.

MAHB also recommended travellers to use the KLIA Ekspres train service from KL Sentral to/from KLIA Terminals 1 and 2, or the KLIA Transit from KL Sentral, Bandar Tasik Selatan, Putrajaya & Cyberjaya or Salak Tinggi station to/from KLIA Terminals 1 dan 2.

If driving is unavoidable, an alternative route available is from ELITE Expressway > exit at Serenia toll plaza > Kota Warisan > Mosque roundabout > Jalan KLIA 1 > Charterfield roundabout > KLIA Terminal 1 (departures/arrivals/parking).