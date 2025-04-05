KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s goal is not merely to see Malaysia’s position improve in the Press Freedom Index, but more importantly, to support media practitioners who are now facing the evolution of Artificial Intelligence (AI), said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said that currently, media practitioners are dealing with various urgent challenges, including employment issues, welfare concerns and the rise of AI, which raises fears over whether it could replace the role of journalists.

“In this regard, the World Press Freedom Index 2025 report released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) presents an opportunity for the government to enhance efforts to defend the interests of media practitioners,” he told reporters after attending the Universiti Malaya Public Health Campaign: Diabetes Is Not a Barrier here today.

Malaysia improved its standing in the World Press Freedom Index 2025 by climbing 19 spots to 88th place, the second highest in ASEAN behind Thailand, which ranks 85th.

Fahmi, who is also the Member of Parliament for Lembah Pantai, said several government efforts, including the drafting of legislation for the Malaysian Media Council, have contributed to the positive outcome in the country’s ranking.

“We hope that by National Journalists Day, the council or its founding board can be formed. This would be a positive and significant step forward,” he said.

Fahmi also expressed his readiness to meet with representatives from media groups such as journalist clubs, the National Union of Journalists Malaysia (NUJ) and the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) to discuss guidelines on AI use in journalism.

“We certainly need guidelines. We need understanding so we can harness AI’s potential and not fall victim to false news, inaccurate information, or the misuse of AI, especially in the media industry.

“I am ready to meet and will try to make time this week to at least gather initial input from NUJ,” he said.

Commenting on the 3R (race, religion, royalty) issue raised by RSF in the report, Fahmi stressed the importance of balancing freedom of expression with adherence to existing laws.

“We cannot allow misinformation, including content that touches on 3R issues and disrupts public order, to spread unchecked. Malaysians, including media colleagues, have the right to speak and report, but existing laws still apply,” he said.