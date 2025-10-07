Private Agencies (Amendment) Bill 2025 tabled for first reading in Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: The Private Agencies (Amendment) Bill 2025 was tabled for the first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The bill seeks to improve provisions relating to the issuance and renewal of licences for private agency businesses.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said it would be tabled for the second reading at the same session.

It proposes amendments to the Private Agencies Act 1971 by introducing a new subsection (2A).

This provides for licence validity periods until December 31 of the same or following calendar year.

The bill also seeks to delete Section 5 of Act 27, which required publishing licensed private agency lists in the gazette every March.

All governance of private agencies now fully utilises the Home Ministry’s internal system.

Through this system, the public can check and search for any private agency’s status online at any time.

Clause 4 aims to amend section 9 of Act 27 to empower the Inspector General of Police.

The IGP would issue approval letters for licensed private agencies to employ personnel.

Meanwhile, Ramkarpal Singh tabled a motion under Standing Order 18(1).

It called for the Dewan Rakyat to deliberate on Malaysian citizen Pannir Selvam Pranthaman’s case.

Pannir Selvam is on death row in Singapore for drug trafficking.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul ruled the motion would be deliberated in the Special Chamber this afternoon. – Bernama