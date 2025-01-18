SHAH ALAM: A manager of a private company suffered a staggering loss of RM6.1 million after falling victim to a non-existent investment scam known as the K-33 Investor Club.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the 64-year-old victim, came across the investment offer through an advertisement on Facebook and was subsequently connected with an individual claiming to be Raymond Goh, an investment group trainer.

The victim was briefed on the investment opportunity and added to a WhatsApp group, where he participated in investment activities for about two weeks.

“The suspect (Raymond Goh) instructed the victim to register as a new investor on the ‘Digzax.com’ platform and the victim made nine transactions totaling RM6.1 million into five separate bank accounts.

“After completing the transactions, the victim saw his profits listed at RM28.9 million on the platform. However, when attempting to withdraw the profits, the victim was told to pay various taxes to access the funds, which led him to realise he had been deceived,” Hussein said in a statement yesterday.

He cautioned the public to be wary of investment schemes on social media that promise unrealistic returns, particularly through apps that are not approved by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) or the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC).

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.