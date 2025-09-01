Promise and pitfalls of vertical schools

: The concept of vertical schools may look promising on paper, but experts warn that careful planning and active parental engagement are crucial if the government’s plan to make them mandatory is to succeed.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia education expert Dr Anuar Ahmad said vertical schools offer a timely solution to overcrowding in urban areas, where land for conventional campuses is increasingly scarce.

“I personally feel this is a good proposal. At present, we face serious overcrowding in major cities, with some classrooms packed beyond capacity.”

He noted that relying on vacant land alone could push new schools far from residential areas, inconveniencing parents and raising transport costs. Vertical schools, in contrast, can be built within communities, reducing travel time and improving safety.

However, Anuar cautioned that parents must understand how these schools differ from traditional campuses with sprawling playgrounds and open spaces.

“The Education Ministry needs to explain the concept clearly. Parents may expect big compounds and fields, but vertical schools will look very different – smaller sites, limited playgrounds and more indoor facilities such as gyms or halls.”

He stressed that engagement with experts – from child psychologists and sociologists to architects and health specialists – is vital.

“What looks practical to adults may not be suitable for children. Input on child development is essential to ensure vertical schools genuinely benefit students.”

From a technical perspective, UTM associate professor Dr Muhammad Najib Razali said vertical schools are feasible but demand robust planning.

“This includes fire and life-safety systems, multiple staircases, independent entrances, rooftop or terrace play areas and dedicated lifts. Shared facilities such as gyms or auditoriums could also serve the wider community after hours,” he said.

Traffic management is another concern. Najib warned that school drop-off and pick-up times could clash with peak residential traffic.

“Solutions include independent access points, safe pedestrian zones and dedicated drop-off areas in line with Public Works Department guidelines,” he said.

Najib added that integrating schools into housing projects requires clarity on maintenance and operational responsibilities.

“If developers are expected to maintain schools, costs could be passed on to residents through higher service charges. Without clear policies, the risk rises and developers may cater only to higher-income buyers,” he said.

On July 30, the Education Ministry said guidelines for vertical school development had been finalised and would be presented to Cabinet. The guidelines are expected to cover key principles including accessibility, safety and design standards.

As of now, no further updates have been announced.