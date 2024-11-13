Proposal to place Felda under KKDW to be presented to cabinet

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposal for the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) to be placed under the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) will be presented to the Cabinet for discussion, the Dewan Rakyat sitting was told today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the ministry took note of the suggestion, but it would require specific discussions with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim through the Cabinet meeting.

“Insya-Allah, (the proposal) will be brought to the knowledge of the Cabinet and the relevant ministers,” she said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2025 at the committee level for the Prime Minister’s Department.

Felda is now under the Felda Regulatory Division (BKSF) of the Prime Minister’s Department.

Earlier, several Members of Parliament (MP) proposed for Felda to be regulated by the KKDW, with one of them, Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (BN-Tampin) saying that this is to facilitate coordination with the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) and Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Felcra).

On the Settler Development Programme (PPP), an initiative to increase the income of Felda settlers through agricultural and livestock activities, Dr Zaliha said the government had, in 2019 allocated RM1 billion for the programme’s implementation Felda has, so far, received RM253 million.

She said that through the allocation, some of the PPP projects Felda had implemented included chilli plants, melons, MD2 pineapples, broiler chickens, goats, beef cattle, tilapia fish and baby prawns as well as the swiftlet nest industry.

“Active projects that are run by individuals comprise 6,668 participants while 127 projects are run cooperatively, involving 45,000 participants,” she said.

Commenting on the RM6 million allocation for the development of Kampung Baru under Budget 2025, Dr Zaliha said it was an allocation for the continuation of projects next year to build a square, parking facilities and other amenities at the Kampung Pindah field reserve, Kampung Baru here.

“This project is expected to be completed in December 2025 and this allocation is specifically for the construction phase, not the entire development of Kampung Baru,” she said.