PSD director-general appointed adjunct professor at UiTM Kedah

SHAH ALAM: Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz has been appointed adjunct professor at Universiti Teknologi MARA’s Faculty of Administrative Science and Policy Studies.

His three-year appointment from August 15 this year to August 15, 2027 represents UiTM’s strategic initiative to enhance collaboration with government agencies.

The university stated that this partnership will focus particularly on public administration, policy development, and leadership training sectors.

UiTM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Shahrin Sahib @ Sahibuddin formally presented the appointment letter in Putrajaya yesterday.

Shahrin expressed confidence that Wan Ahmad Dahlan’s expertise would facilitate expanded cooperation between the institution and the Public Service Department.

He anticipated collaborative initiatives including research projects, public service conventions, and knowledge-sharing programs benefiting both students and public servants.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan acknowledged the honour and committed to contributing his strategic expertise toward Malaysia’s aspiration to become a regional higher education excellence hub.

He described the appointment as both a personal honour and a responsibility to strengthen institutional-public service collaboration for national development.

The partnership aims to enhance Malaysia’s competitiveness through improved administrative practices and policy implementation.

This academic-government collaboration represents ongoing efforts to bridge theoretical knowledge with practical public service experience. – Bernama