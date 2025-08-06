  1. World

Gaza aid truck tragedy kills 20 as crowd swarms overturned vehicle

  2025-08-06 04:53 PM
Palestinians inspect the damage after an overnight strike on the Sheikh Radwan Health Centre in the north of Gaza City on August 6, 2025. Gaza’s civil defence agency said 68 people were killed by Israeli gunfire and air strikes on August 5, including 56 who were waiting near aid distribution sites inside the Palestinian territory. - Omar AL-QATTAA / AFPPalestinians inspect the damage after an overnight strike on the Sheikh Radwan Health Centre in the north of Gaza City on August 6, 2025. Gaza’s civil defence agency said 68 people were killed by Israeli gunfire and air strikes on August 5, including 56 who were waiting near aid distribution sites inside the Palestinian territory. - Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence agency confirmed 20 fatalities when an aid truck overturned amid crowds of civilians in central Gaza. The incident occurred late Tuesday near Nuseirat refugee camp on a road previously damaged by Israeli airstrikes. Agency spokesperson Mahmud Bassal stated hundreds were awaiting aid distribution when the vehicle flipped.

Dozens sustained injuries during the chaotic scene described by local authorities. Bassal attributed the accident to unsafe road conditions caused by military bombardment. Israel Defense Forces acknowledged investigating the reports but provided no immediate comment.

Hamas officials accused Israel of deliberately routing aid convoys through hazardous areas. The group’s media office claimed drivers face forced detours through starving populations. Desperation allegedly triggers mass surges toward approaching trucks according to their statement.

The tragedy highlights worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza after nine months of conflict. UN agencies report severe food shortages affecting over 90% of the enclave’s 2.3 million residents. Aid deliveries remain inconsistent despite international ceasefire efforts. - AFP