Public advised not to worry over low-magnitude Johor earthquake

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Meteorological Department has advised the public to remain calm following a low-magnitude earthquake that struck Johor today.

Director-General Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip stated that the department would continuously monitor the situation and provide updated information.

“Information can be obtained on our official website, the myCuaca app and social media channels, and queries can be made through the hotline 1300-22-1638,” he said in a statement today.

He confirmed that a 2.8 magnitude earthquake occurred at 9 am in the Yong Peng area near Batu Pahat district.

The seismic event was located approximately 28 kilometres northwest of Kluang according to department analysis.

MetMalaysia’s investigation revealed that two separate earthquakes had occurred in the region.

The first earthquake measured 4.1 magnitude and struck Segamat at 6.13 am this morning.

The second earthquake originated from the Mersing Fault Zone area as confirmed by seismic monitoring.

Tremors from these events were felt in certain areas around Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and southern Pahang.

Indonesian meteorological authorities also detected the seismic activity through their monitoring systems.

The department continues to assure residents that these were low-magnitude events requiring vigilance but not alarm.

Regular updates will be provided through all official MetMalaysia communication channels as monitoring continues. – Bernama