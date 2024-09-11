Public urged to help identify family of abandoned baby girl in Rompin

KUANTAN: The Rompin District Social Welfare Office is seeking the public’s assistance in providing information about a baby girl found abandoned without documents at the PR1MA Pinggir Pelangi Project Site in Muadzam Shah, Rompin, on Nov 1.

According to a post on the office’s Facebook page, the seven-day-old infant has been taken to Muadzam Shah Hospital for a medical check-up and is now being cared for in a secure location.

The office is urging anyone with relevant information to come forward and help identify the baby’s relatives for further proceedings.

For more details, please contact Child Protection Officer Jenati Deleh at the Rompin District Social Welfare Office at 09-4145278.