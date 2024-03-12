Public warned of scammers impersonating RTM officers

KUALA LUMPUR: Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) has received several complaints regarding scammers posing as its officers to deceive catering service providers.

The Malaysian Broadcasting Department, in a statement today, revealed that the irresponsible individual had also used forged documents bearing RTM’s letterhead.

“Therefore, the public is urged to exercise caution and not be deceived by the latest modus operandi of this irresponsible party,” it said.

The department advised suppliers to cross-check any orders received via phone or other means of communication.

The statement further noted that, starting December 2024, RTM would no longer accept quotation reservations due to the closure of its account.

For further information or inquiries, the public may contact RTM directly at 03-2282 5333.