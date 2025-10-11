Public welcomes additional RM100 SARA aid in Budget 2026

KUALA LUMPUR: An additional RM100 Appreciation Aid under Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA), announced by the Prime Minister in Budget 2026, has been warmly received by the public.

The payment is scheduled for mid-February 2026 and will benefit 22 million citizens aged 18 and above, providing timely support to those in need.

Jamin Japar, a 51-year-old labourer from Sabah, said the aid is sufficient to buy essential goods for his family.

“It’s enough to buy rice, cooking oil, flour, and other items. I hope this assistance will continue in the future,“ he told Bernama.

Norlinda Md Nor, a 49-year-old homemaker, expressed her gratitude, saying the contribution will greatly help with her preparations for Ramadhan.

“I am thankful to the government. This will surely ease preparations for the fasting month,“ she said.

Kah Cun, a 24-year-old assistant engineer, welcomed the aid’s timing ahead of the Chinese New Year but expressed hope that the range of eligible goods could be expanded.

“The assistance is good, but it would be even better if we could use it for a wider variety of items,“ he said.

Pravind Muralidass, a 23-year-old student, acknowledged that some have questioned the RM100 sum but stated that it covers his essential needs for a month.

“As an industrial trainee with many expenses, this money is a genuine help,“ he said, hoping it would become an annual initiative to support young people living independently or without a family to rely on.

Maria Madelina Kiri, a 23-year-old public university student, expressed relief and excitement that the aid can be redeemed at rural grocery stores.

“While RM100 may seem small to some, for others it buys a bag of rice and helps with preparations for upcoming festivities,“ she said. - Bernama