PETALING JAYA: Pulai MP Suhaizan Kaiat, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Johor Bahru, last night after his oxygen levels dropped due to a bacterial infection.

According to Berita Harian, Johor Amanah chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said Suhaizan’s condition is now stable, though he still requires continuous monitoring.

“It’s true that Suhaizan has been hospitalised since Monday due to an intestinal infection and high white blood cell count, which caused his oxygen levels to drop,“ he said.

“Alhamdulillah, Suhaizan is stable, but last night he developed a high fever and his oxygen levels decreased. This morning his condition is stable and he is conscious, but remains under doctor’s observation in the ICU,“ he told the Malay daily, today..

Earlier, Suhaizan’s aide had mentioned that the former Johor state speaker was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital here around 11pm, last night.

“Visits are not permitted while he remains in the ICU. Let us pray together for Suhaizan’s speedy recovery,“ the assistant was quoted as saying.

On September 9, 2023, Suhaizan, who is also the Vice Chairman of Johor Amanah, won the Pulai parliamentary seat with a majority of 18,641 votes in the Pulai by-election.

Suhaizan received 48,283 votes, defeating Zulkifli Jaafar from Perikatan Nasional (PN) who obtained 29,642 votes, while independent candidate Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi received only 528 votes.

Suhaizan replaced Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, the 61-year-old former Pulai MP and Amanah Deputy President, who passed away on July 23, 2023.