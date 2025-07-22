Pulau Aur folk hope for maritime post to tackle monsoon safety concerns

MERSING: Residents of Pulau Aur have expressed concerns over their safety and wellbeing during adverse weather conditions, particularly during the monsoon season, due to the absence of a permanent security post on the island.

The island, which is the farthest from Peninsular Malaysia and faces the South China Sea, is often inaccessible during the monsoon season when strong northeast winds trigger large waves.

Sabinah Md Seth, 48, the island’s Village Development and Security Committee chairwoman, said that without a permanent security post, it is difficult to monitor residents’ safety.

“There have been cases where foreign fishermen broke into villagers’ homes in search of food. They arrive with nothing but the clothes on their backs, seeking shelter from severe weather. We’re worried such incidents could happen again, especially during storms,” she told the reporter during her recent visit to the island.

Located about 76 kilometres from the Mersing Jetty and a two-hour boat ride away, Pulau Aur is a popular ecotourism and diving destination, also serving as a strategic route for local and foreign fishing vessels.

According to Sabinah, Pulau Aur is home to 128 permanent residents, and the population can swell to as many as 500 during school holidays and fruit season, when locals who have migrated in search of work or education return.

She said re-establishing government agencies on the island could help ensure the long-term safety and wellbeing of the locals.

“There used to be a Marine Park post. Therefore, we hope the authorities, such as the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency or the Marine Department, will consider re-establishing a permanent security post here,” she said.

Sabinah also shared that the Mersing District Office and the Yayasan Johor Corporation had provided food supplies to help residents prepare for periods of disrupted sea connectivity caused by rough weather last year.

“I hope the proposal to establish a security post will be given prompt consideration to ensure the safety of the community and to instil confidence among tourists in the level of preparedness in these high-risk waters,” she added.

A trader, Masita Md Ali, 75, said she has to stock up on supplies ahead of the monsoon season, as there is no way of knowing how long sea routes will be disrupted due to inclement weather.

“When the winds are strong, boats can’t operate, so we have to stock up on groceries more than usual... otherwise, it becomes difficult for residents to buy essential items like cooking oil, flour, and sugar.

“Having a maritime security post would not only enhance safety but also help coordinate the delivery of supplies in the event of an emergency or delays caused by unpredictable sea conditions,” she told Bernama.

A tourist, Azzyati Hanisah Che Alias, 35, said the absence of a permanent enforcement presence on the island triggers worry, especially when being far from the mainland and facing unpredictable weather conditions.

“The island’s scenery is magnificent, peaceful, and perfect for a getaway... but when we heard there’s no permanent security post here, we are worried, especially if an emergency or untoward incident were to happen at sea.

“Safety is a key factor in attracting more tourists, especially with the boat journey taking nearly two hours. It would also help position Pulau Aur as an international-standard destination in terms of preparedness and emergency management,” said the first-time visitor to the island. - Bernama