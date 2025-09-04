Pulau Perhentian boatman drug case mention fixed for October 1

JERTIH: The Besut Magistrate’s Court has set October 1 for the mention of a drug-related case involving the boatman from the fatal Pulau Perhentian capsizing incident.

Magistrate Nurliyana Md Zukri fixed the date after allowing an application by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Najah Azhar.

The prosecution informed the court that the pathology report had not yet been obtained.

Azrie Yazid, 22, had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of self-administering drugs.

The drugs were suspected to be nimetazepam, listed under Parts III and IV of the First Schedule of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The offence occurred at the narcotics office of the Besut district police headquarters at 10.05 am on June 29.

The charge was framed under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

This section carries a fine of up to RM5,000 or a maximum of two years’ imprisonment upon conviction.

It also includes a period of supervision for those found guilty.

S. Arumugam, 40, his daughter A. Sarrvihka, 3, and another relative, V. Vennpani, 10, were killed in the capsizing.

Two victims were injured and 10 others survived the tragic incident.

The passengers were returning from Perhentian Kecil to Perhentian Besar after dinner when large waves struck.

The boat capsized at 10.30 pm due to the sudden impact of the waves.

All passengers were aged between three and 40 years old. – Bernama