Putin invites Malaysia’s King to visit Russia

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting at the Kremlin with Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, asked the official to extend an invitation to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, to visit Russia.

“I have a big favour to ask. Please convey my best wishes to the head of state, Sultan Ibrahim,“ Putin told the prime minister, Russian News Agency (TASS) reported.

“We are waiting for him to visit Russia,“ the president said.

Malaysia is a federal elective monarchy. The head of state, the king, is elected for a five-year term by and from among the nine hereditary rulers of the states that comprise the country. Sultan Ibrahim of Johor has been the head of state since 2024.

