Putra Heights fire victims suffer trauma as thunder reignites fears

KUALA LUMPUR: Just the sound of thunder is enough to trigger fear, as if hearing an explosion.

That is the trauma experienced by some victims of last week’s gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, who are receiving counselling at the One-Stop Social Support Centre near here.

National Welfare Foundation (YKN) counsellor Noor Amira Mohamed Yatim said since the centre was set up at the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at Masjid Putra Heights last Tuesday, many victims have shared their anxieties following the incident.

“It’s not just thunder -- some even feel afraid to close the PPS door because of certain sounds.

“When this happens, we try to help them rationalise their thoughts so that the trauma does not prolong and become a trigger or threat in the future,” she told Bernama at the PPS today.

Noor Amira, who has five years of experience providing counselling services, said the support centre operates 24 hours a day with eight counsellors and six support staff working in shifts.

Her team prioritises face-to-face sessions because some victims are unable to walk, including mothers who have just given birth, who may be at risk of postpartum depression (PPD) if not given emotional support.

“There are also children experiencing nightmares. At night, they dream of various things and talk in their sleep. So, we provide intervention to prevent them from panicking.

“For those having trouble breathing, we offer relaxation techniques to help them breathe properly. If left untreated, they may tremble, sweat excessively and could collapse or faint,” she said.

Additionally, she noted that financial worries are another concern for victims, especially regarding how they will sustain themselves after leaving the PPS.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said today that 253 victims have received counselling, with only a small number experiencing serious trauma.