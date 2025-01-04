Putra Heights gas pipeline blaze: DOE to monitor air quality

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Environment (DOE) will carry out air quality monitoring following this morning’s gas pipeline fire at Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, Selangor.

Its director-general Datuk Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar said the Selangor DOE had deployed an initial team to the site to conduct a preliminary assessment.

“The public is advised to avoid areas near the fire,” he told Bernama when contacted.

He added that further updates would be announced through a media statement once all relevant information had been gathered.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations, Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, said his department received a distress call about the incident at 8.23 am, and firefighting operations were ongoing.

He said that the fire was caused by a gas pipeline leak spanning approximately 500 meters, with towering flames, while evacuation efforts were underway to ensure residents’ safety.