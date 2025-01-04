KUALA LUMPUR: The gas pipeline fire at Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, Selangor was completely extinguished at 3.45pm today, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

In a Facebook post, Amiruddin said a total of 305 victims of the fire incident had been rescued and relocated as of 5pm today.

He said they were housed at the Temporary Evacuation Centre (PPS) as well as the Subang Jaya Hospital Medical Centre, Sunway Medical Centre, Serdang Hospital and Putrajaya Hospital.

“The priority at the moment is the safety of the residents. The two residential areas with a radius of 290 metres will be closed and categorised as prohibited areas until they are ensured to be safe before residents are allowed to return to their homes,“ he said in the post.

Amirudin said the Selangor State Government would work closely with the Federal Government in handling the issue for the well-being of the residents.

Earlier, Amirudin arrived at the location at 4.20pm and met with Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan and Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad.

As of 3.40pm today, a total of 190 units of houses, 148 cars, and 11 motorcycles were reported damaged in the fire incident but no casualties have been reported so far and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.