KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) has reopened the route from Seafield to Bandar Saujana Putra on the ELITE Highway, which was closed this morning following a gas pipeline fire on Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, Selangor.

In a statement, PLUS said the route was reopened at 1.51 pm.

“PLUS thanks all highway users for their support, cooperation and patience during the closure,“ it said.

The massive blaze was reported to have subsided as of 1.55 pm.

A total of 112 victims and 49 houses were affected by the incident.

Sixty-three victims were sent to the Cyberjaya, Serdang and Putrajaya hospitals for further treatment, while 49 were given preliminary treatment at the Sri Maha Kaliamman Temple in Subang Jaya.