Putra Heights gas pipeline blaze: Power supply fully restored in Subang Jaya - TNB

KUALA LUMPUR: Electricity supply in the Subang Jaya area, Selangor, which was disrupted due to the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, has been fully restored.

TNB Careline, in a statement on its Facebook page, said that Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) had deployed its technical team to the site early this morning to assess the situation. Supply restoration work was carried out immediately after authorities confirmed the area was safe.

“We appreciate the cooperation of all affected customers during the supply restoration process,” the statement read.

TNB added that it would continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.

Consumers in the affected areas can contact TNB at 15454 for any inquiries or further information.

In this morning’s incident, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said that the fire, which involved a gas pipeline leak with an estimated length of 500 metres, occurred near a public housing area.