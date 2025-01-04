KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has expressed appreciation to security teams and related agencies working diligently in managing the gas pipeline fire that broke out at Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, Selangor.

The Bagan Datuk MP who is the National Disaster Management Committee chairman, prayed for the safety of all personnel involved in the firefighting operations and the well-being of the affected residents.

“May all efforts be made easier, all risks be controlled, and the necessary assistance be swiftly provided to those involved. Let us pray that everyone remains under Allah SWT’s protection, especially those affected,“ he said in a Facebook post.

As of 1.55 pm, the gas pipeline fire was reportedly ebbing.

A total of 112 victims and 190 houses have been affected by the incident.

Victims were taken to Cyberjaya, Serdang, and Putrajaya Hospitals for treatment, while another 49 victims received initial treatment at the Sri Maha Kaliamman Temple in Subang Jaya.