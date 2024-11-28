PUTRAJAYA: The Putrajaya Festival of Ideas (Putrajaya FOI) should become an annual event to spark new ideas, creativity and innovation among youths, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Speaking at the official launch of Putrajaya FOI here today, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, emphasised the importance of ideas in building the nation in line with the broad framework of Malaysia MADANI.

“Ideas can flourish or conflict, which is why embracing and exploring ideas is crucial. The ideas we discuss must be in line with a framework that upholds noble values, including humanity and goodness.

“The nation must develop... and that development must be driven by ideas. Within the Malaysia MADANI framework, this means transformative ideas that are deeply rooted in our national identity, values, culture, language and religious beliefs,” he said.

Yesterday, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said the Higher Education Ministry (KPT) is committed to organising Putrajaya FOI annually to position Putrajaya as ‘The City of Ideas’ for Malaysia and globally.

The prime minister said that the ideas presented within the Malaysia MADANI framework are deeply relevant to the thoughts and daily lives of Malaysians.

He also said that the sustainability of all these elements holds no meaning unless they are grounded in faith, the purpose of life, humanity and noble values.

“That is why ideas must be driven by confidence, and as I often say, we must reach for the sky. To advance, we need mathematics, calculus, digital (innovation), AI (artificial intelligence) and discussions about renewable energy. All of this requires a growth of ideas.

“Therefore, this festival (Putrajaya FOI) can ignite new thinking, creativity and critical thinking, especially among youths, because ideas without action are like a tree without fruit. The ideas generated must come from a good conscience,” he said.

Malaysia Madani, introduced on Jan 19, 2023 has six policy pillars covering sustainability; well-being; creativity; respect; confidence and courtesy.

Anwar expanded on the benefits of Putrajaya FOI, noting that the event serves as a platform for the younger generation and the wider public to exchange perspectives across a variety of fields.

“In my view, the Festival of Ideas provides an opportunity for young people and the community to share their thoughts... Yes, differences in opinion are expected, but the aim is to express as many ideas and viewpoints as possible, be it on politics, economics or geo-economics.

“However, it is crucial to remain rooted in values. The foundation should be the upliftment of human dignity, nurturing values that ensure every citizen, whether young or old, from the city, village, or remote areas... Every individual must be respected and recognised as an esteemed member of society,” he said.

The prime minister also congratulated Zambry and the Higher Education Ministry (KPT) for the successful organisation of the event and praised its execution.

“Congratulations to Zambry and KPT, and I would like to encourage that we continue this festival every year. However, I indicated to Zambry to manage the expenses wisely,” he said.

The Putrajaya FOI is a three-day event, running until tomorrow, offering a wide range of programmes, including 10,000 job opportunities. It brings together over 80 leaders, experts from various fields, academics and industry figures for forums and parallel sessions through MyIDEAS.