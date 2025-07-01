SEPANG: The introduction of the quick response (QR) code system, via the MyBorderPass application, enables Malaysians to enjoy faster immigration clearance, reducing the process to just five to seven seconds, while ensuring enhanced security features.

The use of the QR code for immigration clearance at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminals 1 and 2, currently in its trial phase, has garnered encouraging responses from Malaysian travellers, including flight crews.

A check by Bernama today found that many Malaysians have already downloaded the application, and utilised the QR code system for seamless immigration clearance upon departure and arrival.

Airlines Operator Committee (AOC) chairman, Mohamad Azri Mohammad Rashad, noted that the QR code system significantly streamlines the immigration process, particularly during peak hours, while providing added convenience for Malaysian flight crew.

“With this QR code system, the process is expedited, not only for passengers, but also for Malaysian flight crew members,” he said.

“It also makes things easier for Malaysians, especially those with connecting flights or in transit,” he said, adding that he has encouraged flight crews to download the MyBorderPass application and utilise the QR code system.

A Batik Air cabin crew member, Mohd Syukur Ab Wahab, shared that the QR code feature in the MyBorderPass application greatly benefits flight crews due to its speed and efficiency.

“This application is easy to use and straightforward, and allows us to complete immigration clearance quickly. Flight crew members are usually exhausted after long flights, and this system makes the process more effective and convenient, eliminating the need to stand in long queues,” said Mohd Syukur, who had just returned from Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, Nurul Syakirah Ramli, 26, who was heading to Tokyo, Japan, expressed her excitement about using the QR code system, highlighting its fast and user-friendly process.

“This new MyBorderPass application is much more convenient, as there’s no need to stand in long queues. Simply open the QR code on your mobile phone and scan it at the machine,” he said.

Adam Danial Mohd Ali Hanafiah, 20, also praised the QR code feature in the MyBorderPass application, noting that it significantly speeds up the immigration clearance process, compared with the older automatic gate system (autogate).

“The QR code system is very efficient, because it shortens wait times, and we no longer have to queue for long,” said Adam Danial, who was travelling to Japan for a holiday.

On Jan 1, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, said that the government will implement the use of QR codes, specially for Malaysians, on a trial basis beginning this month, to ensure smooth immigration checks at 40 special lanes at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminals 1 and 2.

The use of the QR code at the arrival and departure halls of KLIA Terminals 1 and 2 is a solution to the congestion issue, which often occurs at the country’s entry points, especially during peak hours and festive seasons.

Among the advantages of using the QR code is that the immigration clearance period only takes a short time, between five and seven seconds, compared with 15 to 25 seconds using conventional automatic gates.