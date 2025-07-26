Queen opens inaugural Borneo Flora Festival 2025 in Labuan

LABUAN: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, officially opened the inaugural Borneo Flora Festival 2025 at the Labuan International Sea Sports Complex today.

The event, themed ‘Borneo Tropical Flora’, highlighted the region’s rich floral and cultural heritage through vibrant performances and exhibitions.

The festival began with a lively showcase of traditional dances, including the Magunatip, a rhythmic bamboo dance performed by the Murut community of Sabah.

The cultural performances set a festive tone, drawing visitors from across Malaysia and beyond.

Accompanied by dignitaries such as the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Sarawak Governor’s wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, Her Majesty toured intricately designed gardens crafted by government agencies, NGOs, and local communities.

These exhibits celebrated Borneo’s biodiversity and cultural landscapes.

A special moment occurred when Her Majesty was presented with a rare black orchid from Sabah, symbolising the region’s unique botanical treasures.

The festival, organised by the Department of Federal Territories (JWP), aims to boost Labuan’s eco-tourism and socio-economic growth.

Thousands of native and exotic floral species, including rare orchids and pitcher plants, were displayed, attracting gardening enthusiasts and families. Tomorrow, Her Majesty will officiate the opening of the new Labuan Handicraft Gallery, further promoting local artisans.

The Borneo Flora Festival 2025 is set to become an annual highlight, reinforcing Labuan’s transformation into a sustainable and inclusive tourism destination. - Bernama