KANGAR: Unity among people of different races, religions, and ethnicities is a vital asset and a central pillar in achieving the formation of a MADANI society and nation, which the government is currently pursuing, said the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail.

His Royal Highness said that since unity is the key to the success and well-being of the people, continuous efforts must be made by all levels of society.

“Everyone must realise their role and responsibility in contributing to the strengthening of unity and values.

“Unity is not the responsibility of a single party. It requires a collective effort from government agencies, non-governmental organisations, community leaders, educational institutions, and every individual. We all have a part to play.

“Let us make our homes, schools, workplaces, and communities’ platforms to nurture the spirit of unity and love among people,” His Royal Highness said at the official opening of this year’s state-level Unity Week celebration here today.

Gracing the event was Raja Perempuan of Perlis, Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Almarhum Tengku Abdul Rashid.

Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil and Deputy Minister of National Unity, Senator Saraswathy Kandasami were also in attendance.

Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin stated that the challenges to unity have become increasingly complex, ranging from issues of racism to extremist ideologies, emphasising that initiatives like Unity Week should serve as a platform to strengthen inter-ethnic interaction, broaden community networks, and foster understanding among communities.

“Therefore, I hope that this programme will achieve its goals by ensuring that the element of unity becomes the foundation in every action and interaction, based on mutual respect, cooperation, consensus, and tolerance,” the Ruler said.

Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin also urged the people of Perlis, regardless of their background, to continue supporting this noble effort to ensure the continuity of harmony and stability in the state and the nation.