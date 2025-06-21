Ramanan fetes 311 top SPM students from Sungai Buloh

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sungai Buloh parliamentary constituency, in collaboration with Yayasan Bank Rakyat (YBR), continues its tradition of celebrating academic excellence by honouring 311 students who achieved outstanding results in the 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination today.

Its MP Datuk Seri R.Ramanan said the initiative, which involves an allocation of RM143,200, aims to recognise the students’ achievements and encourage them to strive for further success.

“Today, a total of 311 students with excellent results benefited from YBR’s corporate social responsibility programme. This is not a new initiative, but part of an ongoing effort.

“In the past, nearly RM500,000 has been channelled to the Sungai Buloh parliamentary constituency service centre through various programmes, including ‘Back to School’. We plan to continue these efforts in the coming years,” the Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister told reporters here.

The students were from 11 schools across Sungai Buloh. Ten of them scored 11As, 17 scored 10As, 83 scored 9As, 82 scored 8As, and 119 obtained 7As.