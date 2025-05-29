Ramanan slams people who spread false statement using his name

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR vice-president Datuk Seri R. Ramanan has slammed irresponsible parties for spreading a defamatory statement using his name.

The Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives said the act clearly reflects the desperation of those involved in pursuit of political gain.

“Any official statement will only be issued through my office or via my official social media platforms,“ he said in a statement today.

Earlier, a statement bearing the name of the Sungai Buloh MP went viral on WhatsApp, titled ‘Peletakan Jawatan Rafizi dan Nik Nazmi Bukti Nyata Kesuburan Demokrasi PKR’.

Ramanan also advised the public to be cautious of increasingly desperate attempts by certain parties to spread defamatory claims.

“As I emphasised during my winding-up speech at the PKR (Parti Keadilan Rakyat) convention last week, the spread of defamatory materials is becoming more rampant, and party members must combat it with firm and decisive action,“ he said.

Yesterday, Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, announced their resignations effective June 17 and July 4 respectively, following their defeats in the 2025 PKR election last week.