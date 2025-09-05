Rare, glowing-eyed ‘vampire crab’ found in Gunung Jerai

PETALING JAYA: A striking new species of land-dwelling freshwater crab has been discovered on Gunung Jerai in Kedah, offering a rare glimpse into Malaysia’s highland biodiversity and its hidden forest life.

Scientifically named geosesarma bunian, the crab belongs to a genus often dubbed as “vampire crabs” due to their glowing eyes and shadowy colouring.

Unlike typical crustaceans, these crabs hatch directly into their juvenile form and are fully adapted to freshwater habitats—an unusual trait among crab species.

According to a post on the Malaysia Biodiversity Information System (MyBIS) Facebook page, the newly identified species was discovered at over 1,100 metres above sea level and is named in tribute to Malay folklore.

It references the Orang Bunian—mythical forest-dwelling spirit beings said to live unseen among the trees.

Discovered during a night expedition by a trio of researchers from the National University of Singapore and Universiti Malaysia Terengganu, the crabs were found burrowed in soil along forest trails, with one even spotted perched on a shrub, hinting at semi-arboreal behaviour.

“The combination of colour, claw structure and reproductive features clearly sets this species apart from its closest relatives,” the authors noted in their paper, published in the Raffles Bulletin of Zoology on March 19.

Geosesarma bunian can be distinguished by the shape of its male reproductive organ and a unique arrangement of bumps on its claws. These morphological details mark it as genetically distinct from other members of the Geosesarma genus.

Specimens of the species have been safely stored at the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum in Singapore, where they will serve as reference material for future studies.